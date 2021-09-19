May 24, 1944—Aug. 7, 2021

Carlos Castro, age 77, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Villa at Lincoln Park. He was born in Comfort, TX, May 24, 1944, son of the late Joseph and Dora (nee: Muniz) Castro.

Carlos graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1962”. He proudly served as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force in Vietnam and at the Pentagon. Carlos was a Registered Nurse for many years in the United States and overseas. His hobbies were reading Philosophy, playing the guitar, listening to his oldies but goodies, and writing poetry was his favorite hobby of all.

Carlos will be sadly missed by his siblings: Lillie Castro Cornella and her four children, Randolph Cornella, Rebecca (Matthew) Larsen, Richelle Cornella, Roshann Cornella; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; his brother Daniel Castro and his four children, Melissa Castro (Carlos’s Goddaughter), Danielle (Ryan) Lashley, Rachel Castro Neis, Ted Castro; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; as well as many loving family members in Comfort, TX. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Castro, Jr.