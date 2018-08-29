1/3/1926—8/22/2018
OAK CREEK—Passed away peacefully surrounded by his grandsons Jeff and Jake on August 22nd at the age of 92 years.
Loving father of Ginny and Bill (Barbara) White and an ‘adopted’ daughter in his heart Sue Oertel. Fatherin-law of Michael Darr. Grandfather of Wendy (Mark) Neuok, Jake (Jenny) Jacobsen, Jeff Jacobsen, Adam (Stephanie) White, Tom Darr and Alex Darr. Great-Grandfather of Jonnie and Justin Jacobsen, Jozie O’Brien, Jocelyn and Jason Slade, Monica and Paul and Abby Neuok, Teddy and Milo and Adalyn White. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his wife Bernice, daughter Diane, grandson Dan, brother Bob and sisters Ollie and Nancy.
A memorial visitation will be held at THE FUNERAL HOME on Friday, August 31 starting at 4pm with a memorial service to be held at 6pm.
The family would like to express a special thank-you to the staff at Azura Memory Care of Oak Creek and Hometown Hospice & Homecare for their heartfelt care for Dad.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Heritage Funeral Homes
9200 S. 27th St.
Oak Creek, WI
414-321-7440
