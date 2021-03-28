Carleton H. Musson

After working in radio and television in Lansing Michigan, he moved the family to New Jersey where he worked for RCA/GE until retirement. He moved to Racine, Wisconsin after losing Marcia in 2011 to be close to family, moving into The Atrium/Crystal Bay independent living until becoming ill in November 2020. He wanted to send his love to the residents of Crystal Bay and thank them for their valued friendship. Also he sends his love to his family and extended family in Racine, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, New York, New Hampshire, Ohio, Michigan, and, of course, Canada. Carleton was a gentleman, well-liked by all, and will be missed by all. We will miss his smiling face, helpfulness, and outgoing personality.