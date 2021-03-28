December 18, 1925—March 22, 2021
RACINE—Carleton H. Musson, age 95, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2021 after a battle with pneumonia and its complications. He was born in Farmington, MI, December 18, 1925, son of the late Howard and Emma Inez (nee Pike) Musson.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marcia (Simonton) Musson. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey L. Musson, MD of Racine, Wisconsin; daughter, Debra (Musson) Teohari of Markham, Ontario, Canada; granddaughters: Elizabeth Musson Hart and Caitlin Musson Zellmann both of Minneapolis, MN; grandson Alex Parlini of Washington, DC; and five great grandchildren: Norah and Isla Hart, Levi and Rory Zellmann, and Addie Parlini. He was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Jennie Musson and brother Donald R. Musson.
Carleton served in the Army Air Corps Signal Corps as a B-29 radio operator and gunner mechanic at the end of WWII. After the war, he remained in the Army Reserves. He earned his degree in Electrical Engineering at Michigan State University in 1950. Carl was reactivated into the Army for the Korean War, serving as the only Army Officer on an Air Force airplane. He was the radio operator for General Mark Clark during which he earned the Bronze Star for exemplary service having coordinated all emergency military communications and teletype in Korea, China, and Japan. He was responsible for sending the coded teletype message to Washington, DC, announcing the end of the Korean War. Once deactivated after Korea, Carleton remained in the Army Reserves until 1962, retiring as a Captain.
After working in radio and television in Lansing Michigan, he moved the family to New Jersey where he worked for RCA/GE until retirement. He moved to Racine, Wisconsin after losing Marcia in 2011 to be close to family, moving into The Atrium/Crystal Bay independent living until becoming ill in November 2020. He wanted to send his love to the residents of Crystal Bay and thank them for their valued friendship. Also he sends his love to his family and extended family in Racine, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, New York, New Hampshire, Ohio, Michigan, and, of course, Canada. Carleton was a gentleman, well-liked by all, and will be missed by all. We will miss his smiling face, helpfulness, and outgoing personality.
The family wishes to thank Ascension Hospice and Ascension All Saints Hospital for the caring and kindness.
Memorials can be sent to your favorite charity in Carleton’s name. A private service will be held at the family plot in Hartland, Michigan once the pandemic travel restrictions ease.
