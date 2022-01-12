MOUNT PLEASANT—Carla L. Smith, 77, passed away at Froedtert Hospital-Wauwatosa, on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Due to the pandemic a private service was held. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested donations to the Philanthropic Educational Organization Scholarship Fund, 3700 Grand Ave. Des Moines, IA 50312 or Wisconsin Humane Society Racine, 8900 16th Street, MT. Pleasant WI 53177.