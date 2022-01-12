 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carla L. Smith

Carla L. Smith

MOUNT PLEASANT—Carla L. Smith, 77, passed away at Froedtert Hospital-Wauwatosa, on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Due to the pandemic a private service was held. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested donations to the Philanthropic Educational Organization Scholarship Fund, 3700 Grand Ave. Des Moines, IA 50312 or Wisconsin Humane Society Racine, 8900 16th Street, MT. Pleasant WI 53177.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

(262) 552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

