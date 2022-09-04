Carla J ean Mucha

Feb. 19, 1942—Aug. 29, 2022

DARIEN, GA — Carla Jean Mucha, age 80, of Darien, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Carla was born in West Carrollton, Ohio to parents Paul E. Morse and Ada Hudson Morse. After graduating from Pike High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, she enlisted in the US Navy where she worked as a hospital corpsman. While stationed at US Naval Air Station, Glynco, she met her future husband and fellow corpsman, Robert John “Bob” Mucha. She and Bob married and began their family.

After their service to our country, Bob went to work as a Human Resources Executive, which allowed the couple to travel the US. They moved from Illinois to Texas to Indiana to Ohio then Wisconsin. Carla was a stay at home mom for her three kids for many years but as they grew older, she rejoined the work force. Carla worked in Racine, Wisconsin for several years prior to Bob’s retirement in 1994.

After retirement, the couple returned to the Golden Isles, moving to Jekyll Island in 1994. They enjoyed going on cruises and vacations and just enjoyed being together. Carla loved to play golf and spend time on the beach. She could be found educating tourists and locals about sea turtles and would take groups on turtle walks, long before the turtle center was formed. The couple later moved to Darien where she began to color beautiful cards for family and friends.

Carla was known to have a big heart, always rooting for the underdog. She never met a stranger and loved all animals. She was quick with a sarcastic comment and had a great sense of humor. You always knew where you stood with her, as she was great at giving her opinion, whether you asked for it or not! Carla was affectionately known as “Nana at the beach” to her grandchildren and she adored every one of them. She will be missed. In addition to her parents, Carla was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Morse and a sister, Barbara Blythe.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bob Mucha; two daughters: Michelle Mucha-Russell (Daniel) of Dublin, Georgia and Tracy Mucha-Buch (Carl) of Sykesville, Maryland; a son, Rob Mucha (Laurann) of Pooler, Georgia; four granddaughters: Claire Buch of Maryland, Molly Buch of Pennsylvania, Vika Thayer of Maine and Mara Collins of Washington; three grandsons: Cade and Bennett Buch of Florida and Jackson Mucha of Pooler; a sister, Lynn White of Indiana and two great-grandchildren.

A Catholic Mass will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in Darien, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, Carla asked for donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org), South East Georgia Health System (wearethefoundation.org), Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (mymsaa.org), or the Lupus Foundation of America (lupus.org).

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Mucha family.