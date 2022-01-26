Carla A. Adrianson (nee: Krogman)

Feb. 28, 1952 - Jan. 21, 2022

Carla died peacefully in her sleep on January 21, 2022. She was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Carl and Edna Krogman.

In her early twenties, she moved to Racine where she worked as an aide in the nursery of St. Luke's hospital. At the same time, she went to tech school and received her LPN license. She then worked at the newly built St. Mary's hospital, where she met and married her future husband of 43 years, Scott.

Carla's career journey took her to pediatric departments at clinics of Racine Medical Center, Visiting Nurses, and lastly, SC Johnson School, where disabilities wouldn't allow her to continue.

Carla had a gift for young patients with her gentle voice and soothing touch. She enjoyed being with her family, fairs and festivals, sewing, crocheting, and a strong faith in Jesus.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Scott; son, Andrew; special daughter-in-law, Lari; granddaughter, Esmerelda; brothers: Dennis (Roxie) Krogman, Gary Krogman, Tim (Renee) Krogman; sister, Michele Opelt; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sisters: Pam, Cindy and Marcia.

God bless all the health care and social workers from many disciplines who helped Carla pass on comfortably.

A celebration of her life will be held in Eau Claire at a later date.