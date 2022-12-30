Jan. 11, 1930—Dec. 28, 2022
Carl W. Juern, 92, passed away at Parkview Gardens on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Carl was born in Chicago, IL on January 11, 1930, to Carl and Anna Marie (nee, Born) Juern. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and was deployed to active combat during Vietnam and retired from the Marine Corps after twenty years. He continued working as a civilian at Fort Sheridan. Carl married Nancy L. Ries and was married for over 16 years. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his stepchildren: Lynn (Jeffrey) Mair, Laurie (Alex) Canales and Steven (Annette) Ries, step-grandchildren: Matthew, Christopher, Daniel, Alexander, Katie, Timothy, Jennifer, Bradley, Tanya and Adam and five step-great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Carl will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Private family inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32.
