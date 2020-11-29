Carl Ralph Hanson

Carl was born in Racine, WI on March 20, 1943 to Joseph and Mary (DiChristopher) Hanson, where he spent his school age years and graduated from Horlick High School in 1961. In 1963, Carl went to work for American Honda Motor Company in Racine, and was soon promoted to Assistant Parts Distribution Center Manager in Torrance, CA. He was later promoted to Parts Distribution Center Manager and then Acting Western Regional Manager in Portland OR. After marrying Judith Collette, Carl moved to Canby, OR and started a family with the birth of his son, Jonah, in 1981. He later divorced and married Kathleen (Rugg) Abbott in 1991 and expanded his family with the addition of Kathy’s daughter, Julie. Carl worked the remainder of his 39-year career with Honda while living in Canby. He retired in 2003 and spent his remaining years wintering in Green Valley, AZ.