March 4, 1928—May 9, 2021

RACINE—Carl R. Slye, 93, passed away on May 9, 2021 at his home.

Carl was born in Norfolk, NE on March 4, 1928 the son of the late Cleo and Mabel Slye. He was a 1947 graduate of Horlick High School. He was united in marriage to Lorraine Wolff at St John’s Ev Lutheran Church on July 17, 1948. A devoted husband, Carl and Lorraine were blessed with 34 years of marriage until the time of her death April 30, 1983. Carl started his apprenticeship as a printer in 1946. He was employed as a printer for 45 years, the last 35 at The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from where he retired in 1990.

Carl was an active member of St John’s Ev Lutheran church. He volunteered at the Douglas Ave. Thrift Shop for 23 years. His greatest love was time spent with family and friends. He also enjoyed photography, woodworking, bowling and his weekly Schafkopf card game with his friends.