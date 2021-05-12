March 4, 1928—May 9, 2021
RACINE—Carl R. Slye, 93, passed away on May 9, 2021 at his home.
Carl was born in Norfolk, NE on March 4, 1928 the son of the late Cleo and Mabel Slye. He was a 1947 graduate of Horlick High School. He was united in marriage to Lorraine Wolff at St John’s Ev Lutheran Church on July 17, 1948. A devoted husband, Carl and Lorraine were blessed with 34 years of marriage until the time of her death April 30, 1983. Carl started his apprenticeship as a printer in 1946. He was employed as a printer for 45 years, the last 35 at The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from where he retired in 1990.
Carl was an active member of St John’s Ev Lutheran church. He volunteered at the Douglas Ave. Thrift Shop for 23 years. His greatest love was time spent with family and friends. He also enjoyed photography, woodworking, bowling and his weekly Schafkopf card game with his friends.
Carl is survived by his loving family which include his four sons: John (Nancy) of Kenosha, James (Sally) of Beloit, David (Jana) of Union Grove and Robert (Connie) of Bristol; son-in-law, Reverend Bruce (Annie) Loewenhagen of Waunakee; grandchildren: Thomas (Amy) Slye, Michael (Gina) Slye, Anna (Mathew) Turner, Joseph Slye, Maria (Shawn) Mielke, Paul Loewenhagen, Peter (Rebecca) Loewenhagen, James (Gabrielle) Slye, Sheila Slye, Krista (Nick) Tuinstra, Sara Slye, Lorraine (Nathan) Anderson, Sarah (Richard) Hoppe, Jacqueline (Neil) Tilton, Raquel (Andrew) Calvert and Hailey (Kyle) Gantz. Carl is further survived by his great grandchildren: Abby, Tyler, Aniyah, Emily, Caitlin, Daniel, Aaron, Violet, Ruby, Emma, Owen, Karly, Brady, Chloe, Oscar, Camille, Hunter, Morgan, Deanna, Charlotte, Ayva, Jamison, David, Keegan, Emery, Ephraim, Aurora and Theodore. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lorraine; his daughter Linda Loewenhagen; his two brothers: Wilbur and Don Slye; and his grandson, Jacob Slye; and special companion, Esther Heffel.
Funeral services for Carl will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
