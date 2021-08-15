Carl Martin Lindner

Basketball was one of the great loves of his life. He grew up playing it in Saint James Park in the Bronx with his brother and cousins and played very well most of his life. He had an amazing hook shot and poise during clutch moments, and used to say that when he was young, he got all his anger out on the court. One of his happiest memories was of the end of a close basketball game: he passed the ball to his brother who sank the winning basket, and he looked up to see that their father had seen the whole thing and was smiling. He taught his own children how to shoot at the garage hoop in their backyard. His first published full-length book of poetry was called “Shooting Baskets in a Dark Gymnasium.”