Carl J. Lindgren

February 1, 1922 - January 12, 2019

ARKDALE, WI (Formerly of Racine) - Carl J. Lindgren, age 96, passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019.

He was born on February 1, 1922 in Kolding, Denmark to Johannes and Hulda (Nee: Bullow) Lindgren.

During WWII he served in the U.S. Army and had received the Purple Heart. On September 10, 1949, at Bethania Lutheran Church he was united in marriage to Lorraine Kragskov. Carl was a corner store owner and cook who was also employed at J.I. Case Co for 23 years, retiring in 1982. He enjoyed cooking, dancing, playing cards and traveling around the United States with his wife in their RV. After her passing he still enjoyed escaping to warmer weather with his daughter and son-in-law to Texas to see who could catch the first fish. Carl's kind and gentle soul will be missed by all.

Carl leaves behind his son, Dennis Lindgren; daughter, Linda (Bart) Lindgren; granddaughters, Carla (Robert) Thillemann, and Olivia Lindgren; great grandchildren, Brittany, Dylan, and Taylor Thillemann; great great grandchildren, Myah and Brayden Thillemann; nephews, and dear friends.

The family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers donations to Bethania Lutheran Church have been suggested.

