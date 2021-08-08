Dec. 25, 1957—July 25, 2021

RACINE – Carl J. Kortendick, 63, passed away at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Carl was born in Racine on December 25, 1957, to Jerome and Shirley Kortendick (nee: Baumann). He was happily married to the former Jill Runge, celebrating 35 years of marriage. Carl worked for Eaton Corp. for over 25 years.

Some of Carl’s favorite interests were attending the Harrisville tractor pulls with the Fixes, snowmobiling, camping, and family dinner nights, where he was unbeatable at the game of checkers. He was well loved by many, for his generosity and good humor. He most enjoyed spending his spare time with family and friends, and simply loved having everyone gather in his garage. A place where you were met with endless hospitality and a good time.

Carl was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be remembered and missed by many. Luckily, he gave all of us such great memories to hold onto. Memories that are filled with a lot of laughter and a little “what’s your point”.