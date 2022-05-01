Carl J. Johnson

RACINE — Carl was born in Racine, WI, on November 4, 1938, to Maurice Martens and Daisy F. Evenson. On June 9, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Beverly A. Hansen at St. Edwards Parish in Racine. He was a member of St. Stephens Catholic Parish, located in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

He attended grade schools in Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1957. Upon graduation, he reported to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, and then was deployed to Incurlik Air Base in Turkey, spending his tour of duty as an Air Police. He completed his enlistment upon return to Lackland Air Force Base and received an honorable discharge. After attending Marquette University and Gateway Technical College (formerly Racine Technical institute), Carl was selected and delivered the commencement speech, where he was the recipient of an Associate Degree in Electronic Technology in June 1965.

His employment years covered Journal times news carrier, delivery clerk of Radawin Meats, retail credit and Racine Hydraulics. While at Gettys Manufacturing he traveled the United States and many foreign countries, and retired from Twin Disc, as an Electronics Supervisor, Leadman, Electrical department and Trade services located on 16th Street, Racine, WI, on January 1, 1999.

As a loving father of five wonderful children, he passed his love of the outdoors to them. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, skeet shooting, water skiing, boating, and snowmobiling. His children encouraged him to participate in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts as a leader. Carl was also involved in scouting and one of many adventures was his trip to Philmont Scout Ranch. The Wisconsin Sportsman Association (WSA) located in Yorkville, was a place of interest with trap and skeet ranges. He was a lifetime member and president of the club for many years. Carl was instrumental in acquiring additional land for the WSA and establishing, along with his son, Patrick, an archery range for WSA.

The association then led to involvement with Racine County 4-H where he was the shooting sports coordinator and shooting leader for 15 years. Carl had contact with many people and he always was ready to lend a helping hand. He also gave his time to Raymond PTO, working the food tent at Raymond 4th of July, coaching the Raymond girls’ softball teams, and bingo at St. Bonaventures.

His wife and family gave him many opportunities of laughter, and he was able to see humor lurking around each corner. He spent time with his family, extended family, and friends in Boulder Junction, WI. Snowmobiling and fishing resulted in the purchase of the Johnson Retreat in Tipler, WI. Johnson Retreat became the retirement spot that was enjoyed by the family a multitude of times and various times depending on the sport of the moment. Naturally, the upkeep was done by all concerned. Many academic, musical, and sporting events of his children and his grandchildren were watched with a loving heart.

Carl was a son, husband, father, grandfather, cousin, brother-in-law, and friend. He was a special person to know! He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will always be in our hearts.

Leaving to remember him in so many ways are his children: Patrick (Phyllis, nee Orlowski) Johnson, Karen Lois, Kevin (Lisa, nee Selness) Johnson, and Brenda (Brent) McClure; grandchildren: Marissa and Abigail Johnson, Karlee Lois, Evangeline, Josephine, Emmagene McClure; step-daughter, Jasmine; daughter-in-law, Lisa Reiman; and brother-in-law, James H. (Estelle) Hansen. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Beverly; father, Maurice Martens; mother, Daisy F. (nee Everson) Stoner; and son, Lt. Cmdr. Martin C. Johnson.

Honoring Carl’s wishes, a cremation will take place and a private family service will be held.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

262-6345-3361