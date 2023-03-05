Carl J. Catrine, Jr.

June 26, 1935 - Feb. 26, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV - Our loving father, age 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born in Milwaukee, and grew up in Racine, Wisconsin. He attended William Horlick High School and upon graduating, went to work for Western Publishing until his retirement. For many years, he worked part-time as a realtor for Jardina and Newport Reality. Carl was a lifetime member of Roma Lodge. He enjoyed playing bocce and cribbage. He also enjoyed having rummage sales.

After retirement, he spent his winters in Arizona before permanently relocating to Sun City, Las Vegas, to a house he loved.

He will be dearly missed by his children: Cynthia (William) DuPuis, Dianne (Stephan) Paulson, Linda (Michael) Galovits, Laura Catrine, and Steven (Stacy) Catrine. In addition, he is survived by 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters: Connie (Robert) Majerko, Rosemary Klimowicz, Janice (Bill) Williams; brothers: Frank (Nancy) Catrine, James (Judy) Catrine; brother-in-law, Theodore Drettwan; sister-in-law, Mary Catrine as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

Carl was preceeded in death by his parents, Carl Sr. and Angeline (nee: Collova); brothers: Anthony and Thomas; sister, Josephine Drettwan and brother-in-law, Ronald Klimowicz.

Per his wishes, cremation took place.

A private memorial for the family will be held at a later date.