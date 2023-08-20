Aug. 8, 1955 – Aug. 11, 2023

RACINE—Carl Henry Simon, age 68, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at his home on Friday, August 11, 2023. A lifetime resident, Carl was born in Racine, WI on August 8, 1955 to the late William B. and Geraldine E. (nee: Chapman) Simon. He attended St. Edward Catholic Church and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1973. On August 13, 1977 in St. Lucy Catholic Church, Carl was united in marriage with the love of his life, Kimberly A. (nee: Haumersen) Simon.

Carl was employed by the Racine Journal Times from age 16 until 61, retiring as the head of the pressroom after nearly 46 years of service. Carl was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. He had also been active with the 5th Street Yacht Club, serving as Commodore in 1992. Among his interests, Carl enjoyed scuba diving, woodworking and building, and was an extreme American Flyer model train buff. Above all, Carl loved spending time with his entire family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 46 years, Kim; their children: Becky (Brian) Spanke and Nick (Anita) Simon; grandchildren: Delaney and Bennett Spanke; siblings: Mary Bielefeldt, Gerald (Shirley) Simon, Terry Metzger, Cathy (Don) Adamczyk, Tom (Kathy) Simon, Bea (Doug) Pahl, Ed (Joan) Simon, Julie Simon, Greg (Lyn) Simon and Chris (Mary) Simon; mother-in-law, Jan Haumersen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by brothers: William and Don Simon; and father-in-law, Jim Haumersen.

Services will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12:00 noon with Fr. Lawrence J. Chapman officiating. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:00 – 11:45 a.m. Memorials to one of Carl’s favorite places to volunteer “Evergreen Academy” has been suggested.

