Carl H. Monefeldt

July 22, 1954 - April 17, 2023

Carl H. Monefeldt, 68, passed away at home on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Carl was born on July 22, 1954, to Glenn and Joyce (nee: Degarmo) Monefeldt. He was united in marriage to Michelle "Mickey" Peterson on May 11, 1974, at Bethania Lutheran Church, where they were both members.

Carl was a graduate of Washington Park High School, Class of 1972. He worked as a painter for the State of Wisconsin Southern Wisconsin Center, retiring in January 2015.

Carl was a member and former vice president of International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, Local 108.

He was a Boy Scout and Scoutmaster for Troop 274.

Carl enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the cabins in Three Lakes. He was an avid reader of books – banned and otherwise.

Carl will be missed by his wife, Mickey; son, Peter (Melinda Kusters) Monefeldt; daughter, Kathleen Monefeldt; and sister, Karen (Ron) Wampole. He is further survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, family members, dear friends, and fur friends, Frankie, and Kida.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Joyce Monefeldt and parents-in-law, John and Agnes Peterson.

A Life Celebration will be held at Infusino's Banquet Hall on May 6, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. – Come as you are. Drop in for a while or stay until the end.

A special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Brooke Esteves, The Cancer Center at All Saints, and the Interventional Radiology Department at Ascension.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479