1978 – 2020
RACINE – Carl F. Laehr, age 42, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his residence with his wife by his side. He was born in Racine, February 11, 1978 son of Lon and Joyce (Nee: Orthey) Laehr.
Carl was a graduate of Washington Park High School, “Class of 1996.” He continued his education and graduated from UW-Parkside in 2001. On September 27, 2008, Carl was united in marriage to Erin Tyson at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was employed by Great Northern Corporation for over 20 years, most recently as a sales account manager. He was an outstanding golfer, and loved fishing, camping and spending summers with his family at their cabin. He also was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and LeBron James. Carl was not only a collector of fine bourbons but had an appreciation, savoring a toast with his friends. He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Erin, children Tyson and Madelyn; parents, Lon and Joyce Laehr; father and mother-in-law, Tom (Gloria) Tyson; sisters, Jill (Steve) Gebeck, Rebecca (Kevin) Kostos, Marci (Dan) Tenuta; sister-in-law, Rebecca (Brad) Berres; special cousin who he considered a brother, Fred (Christy) Valukas; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Beverly Laehr, and Fredrick and Josephine Orthey. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for an education fund for Carl’s children would be appreciated.
The family would like to extend deepest gratitude to Dr. Michael Mullane and his staff at the Aurora Cancer Center for the outstanding care they gave to Carl for over two years. The deep compassion they showed to him and his family was an extraordinary comfort during his journey. It will never be forgotten.
Private family funeral services were held at Christ Church United Methodist Church and interment at Graceland Cemetery. A public celebration of Carl’s life will be announced and held at a later date.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
