Carl F. Laehr

Carl was a graduate of Washington Park High School, “Class of 1996.” He continued his education and graduated from UW-Parkside in 2001. On September 27, 2008, Carl was united in marriage to Erin Tyson at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was employed by Great Northern Corporation for over 20 years, most recently as a sales account manager. He was an outstanding golfer, and loved fishing, camping and spending summers with his family at their cabin. He also was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and LeBron James. Carl was not only a collector of fine bourbons but had an appreciation, savoring a toast with his friends. He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.