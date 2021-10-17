August 7, 1945—October 11, 2021

STURTEVANT—Carl E. Willkomm, age 76, passed away at his residence on October 11, 2021. He was born on August 7, 1945, in Kenosha to parents Sylvester and Anne (nee: Nemeth). Carl attended Salem Central High School. He proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany, where he drove for the Transportation Corps. Carl also served in New York where he drove many dignitaries.

Following his military service, he worked for Young Radiator Company as a machinist for 28 years. Carl was a longtime member of American Legion Post 171, as well as the American Legion Riders and the Post 171 “GO BAGS” Rider Group. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and was well known for his homemade salsa. Since he was a child, he has been a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paris.

Carl is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Sandy and his children, Shane (Tammy) and Nickalay Brzycki; grandchildren, Libby and Mason. His aunts SR Generose and Mary Lou. And numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Fr. Phil Schoofs. Full military honors and inurnment will follow.