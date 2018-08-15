Carl E. Lillich
Carl E. Lillich, 88, of Racine, died August 11, 2018 at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie.
Carl was born in Kansas City, Kansas where he excelled at sports. His parents and grandparents taught him character and a strong work ethic. He was quick witted and humorous. As a young teen, he worked construction during summer vacations. Following high school, he enlisted in the Army where he served during the Korean War. When he returned to the States, he resumed welding and construction work with his dad.
While working as a welder in Racine, he met his future wife, Laurice, and soon began his 30-year career as a Racine Police Officer, retiring as Detective. He also sold cars at Wiese Motors, worked at Qualheim's, and at J.I. Case. He and Laurice had four children: Linda (Christopher) Lamb, Karen (Jeff) Harms, Richard Lillich, and James (Jeanne) Lillich; seven grandchildren: Jeremy, Timothy (Michele) and Sarah Harms, Jacob and Alexander Lamb, Hannah and Emma Lillich; and three great-grandsons: Ryan, Wieland, and Benjamin Harms.
Carl was Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 222 from 1971-1979. He also loved to cook Kansas City style barbeque ribs, Shrimp Gumbo, and he instigated many backyard barbeques, holiday dinners, and card parties with neighbors and friends. Carl saw the good in people and was adept at bringing it out. He helped many people in many ways in his journey through life. He gave the best of himself, and the best of what he had, to others. He loved to see joy and happiness in other people.
A celebration of Carl's life will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018, 5:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until the time of the service.
The family is grateful for the excellent care Carl received at Wheaton Franciscan Hospital in Racine, Aurora Hospital in Pleasant Prairie, Heartland Hospice, and The Addison of Pleasant Prairie.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
