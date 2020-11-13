RACINE — Carl D. Hellenberg, 75, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. His funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St., on Saturday, November 14th at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor David Gehne officiating. There will be no public visitation. You will be able to meet with the family after the service.
Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or Racine Lutheran High School.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.