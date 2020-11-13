RACINE — Carl D. Hellenberg, 75, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. His funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St., on Saturday, November 14th at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor David Gehne officiating. There will be no public visitation. You will be able to meet with the family after the service.