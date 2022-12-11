Oct. 19, 1948—Dec. 5, 2022

RACINE — Carl A. Schmidt, age 74, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, shortly after an aggressive cancer diagnosis. Born in Lomira, WI to Clarence and Bernice (nee: Krebsbach) Schmidt.

He graduated from Lomira High School in 1966 and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1970, which included a tour in Vietnam as a Tank Commander. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Terri Mihelich in November 1977. Carl was an avid hunter and fisherman, having bagged some very memorable bucks over the years.

Carl will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Terri; son, Scott (Kim) Schmidt of Moundville, AL; identical twin granddaughters: Jessica (Alex) Nelson; and their two children: Emersyn and Lincoln and Shelby (Savanna) Schmidt; grandson, Jonathon (Ashley); and their three daughters: Caroline, Lucy, and Davina, all of AL; siblings: Gayle (Robert) Braun of Hancock, WI, Glenn (Donna) Schmidt of Fond Du Lac, WI, and Mary Jo (Robert) Schustedt of Monument, CO; mother-in-law, Judith Mihelich of Racine, WI; sisters-in-law: Joan Mihelich of Austin, TX, and Sandra (Tim) Coppage of Fairfax, VA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Schmidt and father-in-law, Ted Mihelich.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Robert Schustedt. Interment will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at 3:00 p.m. Carl will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin are appreciated.

