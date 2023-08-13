RACINE—Carey A. Carbonneau passed away August 6, 2023. He was the only child of Monica (Walsh) Carbonneau and Cletus Carbonneau. He was a lifetime Racine resident residing in the family home built in 1880.

Carey spent his entire career in manufacturing. In retirement, a favorite passion was refurbishing and enameling veteran memorial markers in the Racine cemeteries.

Carey was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles and many cousins. He is survived by cousins, MaryLou Falkner, Patricia (Harry) Garnette and Paula Bodnar.

A private memorial service with interment at Calvary Cemetery was held.

In memory of Carey contributions will be appreciated to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or charity of your choice.

The family wishes to extend an overwhelming “Thank you” to the extraordinary ICU personnel at Aurora Mount Pleasant. You were all amazing!

