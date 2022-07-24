RACINE – Cardis F. Crenshaw, 70, was called Home by his Loving Savior on Monday, July 18, 2022. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, July 27th at 2:00 p.m., with his son, Pastor Dr. Daryn D. Crenshaw officiating. Full military honors will conclude his service. Visitation will be in the funeral home on that same day from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.