 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cardis F. Crenshaw

  • 0

RACINE – Cardis F. Crenshaw, 70, was called Home by his Loving Savior on Monday, July 18, 2022. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, July 27th at 2:00 p.m., with his son, Pastor Dr. Daryn D. Crenshaw officiating. Full military honors will conclude his service. Visitation will be in the funeral home on that same day from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53402

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 70: 3 of the worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News