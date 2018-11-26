June 12, 1928—November 24, 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT – Cara Bockarovska passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on November 24, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.
Cara was born to the late Nikola Kotevski and Sofija Kotevska (nee Todorovska) in Grncari, Macedonia on June 12, 1928. She moved to Racine, WI with her family in 1975. Cara’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and loved ones. She will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish Cara’s memory is her son, Zivko “Zeke” (Sonja) Bockarovski; her daughter, Marija “Mara” (Sime) Kolevski; grandchildren: Beti (Sasho), Vesna (Gorche), Goce, Pece (Ana), Zoran, Keti (Mile), Natali (Jeremy), and Kristina along with many other “grandkids” that became part of her life; great-grandchildren: Kristina (Ilche), Kristijan, Teodora, Zlatko, Lawrence, Daniel, Nadia, Darian, and Natalie as well many other relatives and friends.
Cara is preceded in death by her siblings: Zivka, Trajan, and Tanka; as well as her daughter, Nada.
A celebration of life for Cara will be held on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home (1212 Lathrop Avenue) with Fr. Toni Josevski officiating. Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Another time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Cara will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.
The family would to extend a special thank you to Dr. Milosevic for his many years of outstanding care as well as Krissandra, Julie, and everyone at Hospice Alliance for their compassionate care of Cara.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
