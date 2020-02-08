Captain Franklynn Sperberg

His first duty upon graduation was on the USS RENO (CLAA-96) which was torpedoed near the Philippine Islands shortly after he reported on board. After almost a year of repairs the RENO made MAGIC CARPET trips bringing the troops back from Europe before it was decommissioned in 1946. Frank then joined the USS FALL RIVER (CA-131) as it served as the flagship for the Seventh Fleet and then later as the flagship for the target ships at the atom tests at Bikini. Between deployments of the FALL RIVER he married Mary Jane McCallum of Washington, DC in 1946. When the FALL RIVER went into mothballs in 1947, he entered the world of signals intelligence.

For the next 22 years he was involved principally with the application of machines and computers in a broad spectrum of COMINT and ELINT activities. Early tours found him at the Naval Security Station, Washington, DC, the Naval Computing Machine Laboratory, Minneapolis, MN and Officer in Charge of several shipboard communication units operating on a cruiser and destroyers. In 1951 while OIC for Communication Unit 38; he also served as Electronics Warfare Officer for COMNAVFE in Tokyo, Japan. In 1954 Frank earned a master’s degree in mathematical statistics at the University of Illinois, Urbana, IL. Returning to Washington, DC Frank had various tours at the Naval Security Station, the Armed Forces Security Agency, and the National Security Agency before being assigned as Officer in Charge of the Naval Security Group Activity, Sakata, Japan in 1958. On his return to the Naval Security Station, Washington, DC in 1960 one of his duties was Chairman of the Technical Operating Committee for Project Grab, the first successful US electronic reconnaissance satellite. This Naval Research Laboratory designed satellite was finally declassified in 1998 and the participants in the program awarded silver medallions in recognition of their efforts. From 1962 to 1965 he was assigned to the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, Office of Space Systems for duty in the National Reconnaissance Office. His last Navy tour prior to retirement in 1969 was as the CNO Coordinator for Project BULLSEYE installing a worldwide network of radio direction finding stations.