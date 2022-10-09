Nov. 3, 1960—Oct. 5, 2022

Canda Sue Singstock passed from this life October 5, 2022, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 3, 1960, in Wisconsin Rapids, the oldest of five children of Dale and Sally (Natzke) Singstock, who survive. She graduated from William Horlick High School.

She will deeply missed by “her Paul” (Walquist); brother, Doug and sisters: Amy and Lisa (Jeff) Stettner; nephews: Dustin Singstock and Logan Stettner and niece, Laken Stettner; her stepson, Erick (Becky) and grandchildren: Gavin, Aiden and Kelsey. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Canda will be remembered for her love of friends and family. She enjoyed cooking and baking including the annual family Thanksgiving dinners and trays of Christmas cookies. “I feed people” was her way of taking care of the ones she loved. She was an expert at crossword puzzles and won many Scrabble games. She greeted each day with a positive post on Facebook and ended every message with “Love and Hugs.” She truly appreciated each day God gave her on this earth.

She worked at Hansen’s Tap for many years as bartender and bookkeeper. She also worked at Goldblatt’s and Racine Motor Inn.

She was predeceased by her brother, Dan, and her grandparents, Albert and Theresa Singstock and Harry and Marie Natzke.

Funeral Services celebrating Canda’s life will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held at Westlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to either the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: