Calvin Leon Lawson
Calvin Leon Lawson

Calvin Leon Lawson

May 5, 1951 — December 14, 2019

Homegoing service to be held at 10 a.m. on December 20, 2019, at Faith Christian Fellowship Church, 1200 Racine St., Racine, WI 53403

