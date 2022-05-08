Calvin "Cal" Sustachek, 97, passed away at St. Monica's Senior Center on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's By the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr., Racine, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, with Rev. Patrick O'Loughlin officiating, followed by military honors. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Donate Life Wisconsin P.O. Box 1095 Madison, WI 53701.