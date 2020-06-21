Calvin "Cal" Dykstra

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 24, 1934—May 24, 2020

RACINE—Calvin “Cal” Thomas Dykstra, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

He was born in Racine, WI on January 24, 1934, the son of the late Sieberen and Jessie (nee: Friesema) Dykstra. He was a 1953 graduate of Park High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served for many years, including Korea. Cal had a passion working with large construction equipment and later started his own business, Cal Dykstra Equipment Co., Inc. He specialized in buying and selling Cranes and Draglines. He was a member of numerous Contractor/Builder Associations. All of Cal’s contacts and customers were very special to him and he felt extremely proud about every sale he made, nationally and internationally. He refused to retire and worked very hard, every single day until his passing.