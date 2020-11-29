Callie Tibithia (Nee: Mayfield) Tatum

Callie accepted Christ at a young age at Ecru Second Baptist Church in Ecru, MS. She graduated from Pontotoc Attendance Center in 1955. Callie was united in marriage to Prentiss Tatum, Sr. on September 5, 1963. Callie was a faithful member of Kingdom Builders Worship Center, serving under the leadership of Pastors Leon and Debra Brown until the Lord called her home. Callie retired from Durham School Services as an aide after 25 years.

Callie was kind to everybody she knew. She cooked and fed all the neighborhood kids that came to know her. 923 Center Street became a well-known house in the community due to her acts of kindness. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed the Game Show Network (Family Feud, Cash Cab, Funny You Should Ask and America Says). Callie loved her hats. She had a hat for every occasion as well as every outfit. Callie had some memorable sayings that we will never forget: “I’m chillin,” “Be sweet and kiss my babies,” “I can’t see it,” “Something in the milk ain’t clean,” “ That’s sad,” and she always asked all of us, “Where is your Honey?”