Calixto "Nacho" I. Mondragón

October 14, 1920—December 30, 2018

RACINE—Calixto I. Mondragón, age 98, passed away December 30, 2018 at his residence.

He was born in Ixtlahuaca de Rayón, Mexico, October 14, 1920, son of the late Juan Mondragón and Micaela Salinas.

On July 1, 1950 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Racine he was united in marriage to Reynalda Carreño who preceded him in death, December 28, 2002. He became a citizen of the United States in 2008.

A strong work ethic, Nacho was employed by J.I. Case Company for thirty-seven years, retiring June of 1984. Prior to that he was recruited by the United States Government and came to the United States as a Bracero in 1945, working on the farms after the war. Calixto’s hard work has been recognized by the University of Wisconsin (Madison) and his legal documents and pictures are in the University of Wisconsin Archives. Anyone interested in learning more about Calixto may view his documents and listen to his oral history at the University.

He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. A sports enthusiast, Nacho was a baseball aficionado. He also enjoyed fishing and was a former member of Hoy Audubon Society. Relatives and friends refer to him as a family man. He was devoted to and cherished time spent with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Cristina R. Mondragón of Racine; his granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Marisa and Brian Mondragón-Jones of Shorewood; his great-grandchildren, Noah and Siena; his step-grandchildren, Amy (Todd) Kehl, Chris (Shannon) Schantek; brother, Florentino Mondragón; sister, Guadalupe Mondragón ; brother-in-law, Abel Carreño; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends, both in the United States and Mexico. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his sons, James and Michael.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 5, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:00 am until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Private interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

