 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cale E. Funk
0 comments

Cale E. Funk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cale E. Funk

RACINE—Cale E. Funk, 51, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, March 12, 2021.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave., TONIGHT at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the church TODAY from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

(262) 552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to naturally ease a dog’s stress and anxiety

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News