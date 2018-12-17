January 7, 1925—December 12, 2018
RACINE—Tom Dickert, age 93, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at The Woods of Caledonia.
He was born in Racine, January 7, 1925 the 12th of 13 children of the late Anthony and Freda (Nee: Troulsch) Dickert and was a lifelong resident.
Tom graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1942” where he was active in basketball, boxing and drama. He served 3½ years in the U.S. Merchant Marines during WWII. On October 26, 1946 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Betty Vasas who preceded him in death December 22, 2014. He owned and operated Northside Plumbing and later retired as president of Dickert Brothers Plumbing in 1989. Tom was a life long member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He was a founding member of the Tuesday Optimist Club, had served as the club’s 3rd president and remained a member for 50 years. He also was a member of the Flat Iron Business Assn. Tom enjoyed all sports and was an avid Packer fan. Above all, Tom was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his children, Ginger (George) Matson, Jill (Keith) Haas, Tim (Sharon) Dickert; grandchildren, Peter (Alexis) Matson, Scott (Lisa Wittbrot) Matson, Andrew (Anne) Matson, Kelly (Tyler) Cvetan, Joanna (Ryan) Hasty, Christine (Patrick Clark) Dickert, Katie Dickert; 6 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; his sister, Audrey (Jack) Moore; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by 11 siblings, Marge, Jack, Duke, Marie, Dorothy, Frannie, Bernie, Betty, Bill, Bob, and Donald.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street. Relatives and friends may meet at the church prior to the Mass 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to St. Catherine’s High School or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to his Primrose family and friends, the staff at The Woods of Caledonia, and his caregivers from Grace Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
