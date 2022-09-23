 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Byron William Bok

  • 0
Byron William Bok passed away on September 13, 2022 at the age of 73.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Kemper Center Founders Hall at 5:30 PM, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Friday the 23 in Founders Halll from 4: 00 PM until the time of services.

Burial will be at the Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday October 6, 2022, at 2:00 PM.

Please see Caseyfamilyoptions.com for a more complete obituary.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

