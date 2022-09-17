 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Byron W. Bok

  • 0
Byron W. Bok

RACINE—Byron W. Bok, age 73, a resident of Racine, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Ascension All Saints in Racine.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Kemper Center Founders Hall at 5:30 p.m., 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Friday in Founders Hall from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Burial at the Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be on Thursday October 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition

of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the viral 'shy girl' workout?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News