Byron Howard Biehn entered into eternal life suddenly in a catastrophic event on May 3, 2019.
Byron is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dian L.M. (Daniels) Biehn, their children: Helena, Byron Carl (B.C.), and Mathias. He is also survived by his parents, Byron and Kathy Biehn; siblings: Jerry Biehn, Donald (Sheila) Biehn, Maureen (Dennis) Minogue and Cynthia Biehn. Byron is also survived by his father-in-law, Carl Daniels; brothers and sisters-in-law: Dave (Kim) Daniels, Deb (Jeff) Butler, Dawn (Steve) Novak, Dona (Larry) Turner, Dirk (Sara) Daniels, and Dodi (Mike) David. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren, family and friends.
Please visit with the family on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington, WI from 4:00 – 8:00pm. An extended wake will begin on Saturday, May 11, from 9:00 – 10:30am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paris, WI with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at church. Burial will follow immediately after mass at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
