Try 3 months for $3
Byron Howard Biehn

Byron Howard Biehn entered into eternal life suddenly in a catastrophic event on May 3, 2019.

Byron is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dian L.M. (Daniels) Biehn, their children: Helena, Byron Carl (B.C.), and Mathias. He is also survived by his parents, Byron and Kathy Biehn; siblings: Jerry Biehn, Donald (Sheila) Biehn, Maureen (Dennis) Minogue and Cynthia Biehn. Byron is also survived by his father-in-law, Carl Daniels; brothers and sisters-in-law: Dave (Kim) Daniels, Deb (Jeff) Butler, Dawn (Steve) Novak, Dona (Larry) Turner, Dirk (Sara) Daniels, and Dodi (Mike) David. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren, family and friends.

Please visit with the family on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington, WI from 4:00 – 8:00pm. An extended wake will begin on Saturday, May 11, from 9:00 – 10:30am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paris, WI with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at church. Burial will follow immediately after mass at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Byron Howard Biehn
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments