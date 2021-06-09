April 5, 1970 - June 2, 2021

BURLINGTON - Bryson J. Baumeister Sr., 51, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington from complications of a brief illness.

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on April 5, 1970, he was the son of John Baumeister and Linda (nee: Lois) and Pat Stammers. He graduated from Burlington High School and was a Burlington resident his entire life. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and enjoyed racing, fishing and spending time with his sons.

Bryson is survived by his mother, Linda (Pat); ex-wife, Tammy Baumeister; sons: Dylan and Bryson Jr.; brothers: William (Amy) Baumeister and John Baumeister Jr.; nieces and nephews, Nathen, Sage, Emily, Stephanie and Wesley; special friend, Ron Blood; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Aurora Burlington Hospital and Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.

Services for Bryson will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 3PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before the service from 1 until 3PM at the funeral home.