Aug. 31, 1960—Feb. 22, 2023

RACINE—Bryon S. Huggins, 62, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Bryon was born on August 31, 1960, to Donald G. Huggins and Mary A. (nee: Callewaert) Granetzke. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and proudly served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1981.

He is survived by his mother, Mary (Dennis) Granetzke; his son, Kyle (Natalie Bolton) Michel; his sisters: Connie Larman, Cindy (Bill) Richter, and Lori (Greg) Williams; and his grandchildren: Andrew and Amelia. Bryon is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Donald G. Huggins.

Funeral Services for Bryon will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.

Bryon’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Priceless Times Home for the care shown to him.

