Brycen William Turpin, 22 months, passed away peacefully in his parents’ arms at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, WI on November 21, 2022.

Brycen exemplified the most pure form of love to everyone who met him. He loved to dance with his daddy, to cuddle with his mommy, spending time outdoors, playing with leaves and feathers and playing with puppies, especially his favorite Oliver. Brycen constantly astonished everyone with his bravery and tenacity for life. He is deeply loved and will be missed immensely.

Brycen is survived by his parents, Jacob Turpin and Karissa Hoecherl; his paternal grandparents, Tom (Donna) Turpin and Kathy Turpin; his maternal grandparents, John Hoecherl and Michelle Ritt; his uncles, Matthew Turpin, Austin (Taylor) Hoecherl; his aunt Kaela (Luke) Smoronk, and his cousin, Elijah Smoronk.

We would like to extend our thanks to the staff of Children’s Hospital for providing exceptional care to our boy throughout his life.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor our sweet baby boy.

