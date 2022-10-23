 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brunhilde Ann Lohnhardt

Brunhilde Ann Lohnhardt

Brunhilde “Hilde” Lohnhardt, 90, passed away at St. Monica’s Senior Living on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, for a visitation from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. A service honoring and celebrating her life will follow at 5:00 p.m. A private entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

