June 16, 1949—November 1, 2021

KENOSHA—Bruce Ryan Therkelsen, 72 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, WI.

He was born on June 16, 1949, in Racine, WI the son of the late John and Magnilda (Jensen) Therkelsen. On June 2, 1998, he married Darlene Burbach at the DeKoven Center in Racine, WI. Bruce worked for IUOE Local 139 for over 30 years as an Operator Engineer.

Bruce was an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, boating, and taking camping trips. Bruce had a sense of humor, and enjoyed making those around him laugh. His jokes will be missed by many.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Darlene; his daughters: Erin (Craig) Kauzlarich and Jami Therkelsen; grandchildren: Parker, and Ella; sister, Carol Lee; and niece, Christy (Scott) Ziegler. He is further survived by other nieces, nephews, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.