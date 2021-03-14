 Skip to main content
Bruce 'Pudgie' Palmer
STURTEVANT—Bruce “Pudgie” Palmer, 78, passed away at his residence on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

In keeping with Pudgie’s wishes cremation has already taken place. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf. com

