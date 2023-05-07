Bruce P. Petersen

March 4, 1947 - May 3, 2023

Bruce P. Petersen, age 76, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. He was born in Racine, March 4, 1947, son of the late Paul and Elsie (Nee: Hansen) Petersen.

Bruce proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. On February 19, 1991 in Las Vegas he was united in marriage to Linda Caynak. Throughout his career Bruce was employed as an Electronic Technician by Snap-OnTools, retiring from Rockwell Automation. His pastimes included golf, sports, traveling especially to Las Vegas, Branson, bus tours, and he enjoyed his Civil War book group. Bruce was a longtime member and usher of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. He was also a member of AA for forty-one years.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of thirty-two years, Linda; sister and brother-in-law, Paulette (Ken) MacGill; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Joann (Mike) Beauchamp, Sue Barrows, David Caynak; cousins, J.D. (Shelly) Culea; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Mary Petersen.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Matt James officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin or to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer have been suggested.

A very special thank you to Binod Dhakal M.D., Syed Hassan M.D.,Young Choi M.D., Lewis Rosenberg M.D., Multiple Myeloma Group and the nurses at Ascension All Saints Cancer Center for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: