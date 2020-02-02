Bruce M. George

March 8, 1959 – January 27, 2020
RACINE – Bruce Matthew George, age 60, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital South, Kenosha.
He was born in Racine, March 8, 1959, son of the late John and Marion (Nee: Kaplan) George Sr.
Surviving are his siblings, John George Jr., Bernie (Cindy) George of FL, Tom (Anne) George of MN, Michele (Tom) Werk, Paula (Byron) Nelson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Trudy and niece, Rebecca Rose Nelson.
Private services will be held.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
To plant a tree in memory of Bruce George as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
