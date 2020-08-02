Bruce L. Hillman

Bruce was born in Sturtevant and worked at Grove Gear for over 30 years. He loved fishing, hiking and wandering in his secret, “wild” places. He was an outdoorsman, knowing the best places to fish, or hunt for mushrooms, find wild grapes, plums or elderberries, whatever was in season. He loved trying new ideas, from making wine or jellies from his foraging, or tinkering with electronic inventions, like his auger-driven motor car for ice-fishing or his fishing chair made from an old walker, complete with umbrella and cup holder.