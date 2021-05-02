 Skip to main content
Bruce K. Lachman
Bruce K. Lachman

1968-2021

FITCHBURG — Bruce K. Lachman, age 53, of Fitchburg, WI, passed away on April 28, 2021. Cremation services are being held; please call the funeral home for information.

