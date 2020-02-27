Bruce H. Hess

December 17, 1948 – February 24, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Bruce Harvey Hess, age 71, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Bruce was born in Racine on December 17, 1948. Following graduation from William Horlick High School, Bruce faithfully & proudly served our country in two tours of duty with the US Navy Seabees in the Vietnam War. On May 15, 1971 in First Presbyterian Church, Bruce was united in marriage with the love of his life, Sandra “Sandy” (nee: Hesse) Hess. Bruce’s life was changed forever when Sandy passed away on November 23, 2019.

Bruce was a longtime, proud, active & faithful member of Racine Assembly of God where he enjoyed volunteering as a Sunday School teacher, the church Spanish ministry, and could often be found handing out Hot Wheels from “Mr. Bruce” as he had a special place in his heart for children. His profound faith & military background helped in forming Bruce into an extremely giving, patriotic & loyal family man. Although he enjoyed fishing, boating and sports as hobbies, Bruce’s favorite thing in the world was spending time with his entire family – especially his grandchildren. They were his everything!