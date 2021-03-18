August 22, 1953 – March 2021
MT. PLEASANT, WI—Bruce E. Stockwell, age 67, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Bruce was born August 22, 1953, in Medford, WI. On July 8, 1972, he married Mary A. Orlando, his wife of 48 years. Together, they raised their daughters in Racine, WI.
Bruce loved his job as a firefighter. He retired as a Captain after 32 years of service on the Racine Fire Department. He also worked for many years on the Caledonia Fire Department. He enjoyed time with his family, coffee with friends, riding motorcycles, investing, and his dog, Morty.
Bruce is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary, their children: Sheila (John) Nelson, JoAnn (Scott) Breuchel, Lisa (Raymond) Yucha; grandchildren: Grant, Brooke, Isaac, Grace, Michael, and Jacquelyn. He is also survived by his sister, Jeannine (Louie) Orlando; and brothers: Alan (Pam), Randy (Deanna), Brian (Julie), Steve (Pearl), Doug (Brenda) and Delmar; brothers-in-law: Dennis (Rhonda) Orlando, Jim (Julie) Orlando; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Audrey Stockwell; stepmother Myrtle; and mother and father-in-law Lillian and Louie Orlando.
Per Bruce’s wishes, a private interment will be held.
Friends and relatives are welcome to join the family for a memorial luncheon held at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Dr. Racine, WI on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The family would like to thank the TICU and nursing staff at Froedtert Hospital for their excellent care and support.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
www.draeger-langendorf.ccom
