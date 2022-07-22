Bruce E. Rowntree passed into the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on May 30, 2022. He was born to Earl and Ardith Rowntree on February 21, 1952. He graduated from Waterford High School and began running the family farm at a young age. He married Lori A. Neumiller on June 24, 1978; together they had three children. Bruce enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was farming or cutting wood, he loved the work he did each day. He was an honest and hard worker. Bruce was passionate about keeping his vehicles and equipment looking and running their best. He helped many family members and friends because he could fix almost anything.