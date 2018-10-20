Bruce E. Hammond

November 29, 1937—October 15, 2018
Bruce Earl Hammond, age 80, of Hayward, WI, passed away on Monday, October 15, 2018 in Hayward.
He was born on November 29, 1937 in Rochester, MN the son of the late Ray and Genevieve (Cutshall) Hammond.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy of Hayward; his children, Bob Hammond of Hayward, Greg (Jane) Hammond of Mt. Pleasant, WI; Steve (Kris) Hammond of Farmington, MN and Patty (Mike) Blanchette of Eagan, MN; his eight grandchildren, Kelley, Brett, Reid, Cole, Meghan, Logan, Bree and Blair; his siblings, Jane Corbin of St. Louis Park, MN, Brian Hammond of Minneapolis, MN, Jean (Gene) Hust of Rochester, MN and Bill (Libby) Hammond of Rochester, MN; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
All services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mayo Clinic, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Please put Parkinson’s Research in the memo line of the check or place a note with the memorial gift designating Parkinson’s Research. www.mayoclinic.org.
Hayward Funeral Home 715-634-2609 or sign the guestbook at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
